Bus cancellations and road conditions

Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and schools in the region.

According to Environment Canada, visibility could be significantly reduced with heavy and blowing snow but conditions are expected to improve this evening as snowfall intensity and winds gradually diminish.

There are several bus cancellations in Huron County stretching from Exeter to Clinton through Goderich and on to Wingham.

In the London region, cancellations started going into effect aound 6:15 a.m.

Road conditions in Middlesex, Huron and Bruce counties

Provincial Highways are being reported as snow covered with reduced visibility.

In Bruce County, Highway 21 between Amberley and Southampton is the most recent road closure, while Road 3 is closed between Highway 9 and Paisley is also closed.

Multiple sections of Bluewater Highway (Highway 21) are closed due to deteriorating road conditions, including from between St. Joseph and Goderich and from St. Joseph to Waterworks Road. In addition, Bluewater Highway from Goderich to Amberley, and Mill Road (County Rd 3) from Bayfield to Egmondville remain closed by police at this time. The highway is closed from Goderich to Kincardine through to Port Elgin.

In Huron County, London Road between Wingham and Teeswater and Amberley Road between Amberley and Wingham is closed.

“Please DO NOT drive around road closure signs," police said.

Highway 4 from London through Lucan, Exeter and to Clinton is reported as snow covered with reduced visibility and Highway 7 from Elginfield through St. Marys to Stratford is also reported as snow covered with reduced visibility.

In Middlesex County, police said that Highway 402 westbound is down to one lane west of Strathroy.

According to OPP, Medway Road is closed between Vanneck and Denfield for a single vehicle that left roadway and struck a hydro pole. Police said the road is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

“Please slow down, drive with respect and get to where you are going safely,” OPP said.

#MiddlesexOPP dealing with multiple collisions on @CountyMiddlesex roads as a result of drifting snow, low visibility and #Squalls. That's the road in the video. #slowdown Drive with Respect @ONtransport ^jh pic.twitter.com/GprKPwz6au

London's upcoming forecast

Friday: Flurries and local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 23.

Friday Night: Flurries ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 24.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High zero.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.