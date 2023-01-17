iHeartRadio

Bus cancellations in the London region


Schools across the region are experiencing delays due to foggy weather. Nov. 24, 2022 (DonLand/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The fog and freezing rain is causing a number of bus cancellations and delays in the London region Tuesday morning.

Freezing rain warnings are still in effect for areas north of the city including Huron-Perth, Waterloo-Wellington and Grey Bruce.

According to Environment Canada, ice accretion up to a few millimetres is possible on untreated surfaces.

The freezing rain is expected to end Tuesday morning.

London Area Bus Cancellations

Huron-Perth Bus Cancellations

Grey-Bruce Bus Cancellations

