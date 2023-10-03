Bus cancellations in Windsor-Essex

Fog in Windsor-Essex has resulted in some bus cancellations.

All board provided morning transportation is cancelled for Area B - County of Essex.

According to Student Transportation Services, afternoon transportation is operational.

All board provided transportation in the Area A - City of Windsor is operational.

When driving on the roads this morning, please drive with care and take your time.