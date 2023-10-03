Bus cancellations in Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Fog in Windsor-Essex has resulted in some bus cancellations.
All board provided morning transportation is cancelled for Area B - County of Essex.
According to Student Transportation Services, afternoon transportation is operational.
All board provided transportation in the Area A - City of Windsor is operational.
School board transportation in Essex County has been cancelled this morning due to heavy fog across the county. They will be running this afternoon.
When driving on the roads this morning, please drive with care and take your time. #EssexCtyOPP pic.twitter.com/r3vIRv7jU8
