Bus crash: Person in 'grave condition' after getting trapped between transit vehicles, BCEHS says

A person is in grave condition after getting trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday.

Vancouver police posted to social media just before 9 a.m. saying there was a road closure at Cambie Street and West Cordova as officers investigated "a serious collision."

"Drivers are asked to avoid the area," the message said.

Images from the scene showed an articulated TransLink bus with its front end severely smashed. The windshield is shattered, and the bike rack is twisted.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News in an email that it was called at about 8:20 a.m. for a report that a person was trapped between two buses.

"Multiple paramedic units responded," the statement said. "One patient has been transported to hospital in grave condition."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Vancouver police for more details.