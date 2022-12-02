Bus crashes into health unit building in Brockville, Ont.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit building in Brockville, Ont. has been evacuated as a precaution after a bus crashed into the side of the building.

Photos showed a mini-bus crashed into the building on 458 Laurier Blvd. Friday afternoon.

Two people were treated for injuries, including the driver of the bus.

CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer was told the building was evacuated as a precaution due to the unknown integrity of the building following the crash.

Police continue to investigate.