Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police
A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.
On Monday, Peel police said the charges were laid against the bus operator following a “complex investigation” into the June 8 crash.
A Mississauga transit bus collided with several stopped vehicles at the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads that morning at around 9:30 a.m.
In dashcam video obtained by CTV News Toronto back in June, a blue MiWay bus in the right lane was seen rear-ending an SUV, violently pushing it forward into another SUV and a taxi, causing a chain reaction collision.
The bus later swerved and came to rest on the sidewalk.
The crash left a 50-year-old woman dead and several other motorists injured, police said.
In a news release issued Monday, police said 49-year-old Baljeet Dhaliwal, of Brampton, has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, police said.
“Anyone with information on the incident are encouraged to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710,” the news release read.
