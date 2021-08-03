Bus driver charged with careless driving after collision with farm equipment on Wolfe Island

Four people were taken to a Kingston, Ont. hospital after a collision on Wolfe Island involving a crop sprayer and a shuttle bus.

Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News Ottawa that the two vehicles collided at around 1 p.m. on Dawson Point Road, about 200 metres from the Wolfe Island Ferry terminal.

Police said the crop sprayer was stationary when the shuttle bus crashed into it, sending one arm of the farming equipment through the front window of the bus.

Frontenac Paramedics said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The driver of the shuttle bus, a 47-year-old from Wolfe Island, has been charged with careless driving.

The collision and resulting investigation have led to delays for users of the Wolfe Island Ferry. Police are asking commuters to be patient.