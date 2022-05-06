Bus driver who had just left her bus killed by out-of-control car in Hamilton, Ont.
A bus driver in Hamilton, Ont., has been hit and killed by a car just moments after stepping off her bus.
Hamilton police say the 49-year-old woman had stopped the bus on Main Street West near Locke Street shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
She was just leaving the vehicle when the 79-year-old driver of an approaching Honda Civic lost control and veered off the road, hitting the unnamed bus driver and a building
The victim was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the Honda Civic was arrested but has since been released and impairment was not a factor.
This is the Hamilton's 11th traffic-related death of the year and the tenth involving a pedestrian.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May6, 2022.
