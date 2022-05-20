Bus monitor charged with sexual assault

Police in Owen Sound have charged an 81-year-old man following an investigation into two young girls being touched inappropriately on a school bus.

According to police, the man was employed as a school bus monitor for a local company.

The man appeared in court on Wednesday facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say he was associated with a single bus route that serviced three Catholic schools in the Owen Sound area. Parents with kids on that route have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing while police look into whether or not there are any other victims or if any other students observed anything relevant to the investigation.

The Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board (BGCDSB) said it has been notified of the allegations.

“We are deeply troubled by this incident,” said Gary O’Donnell, the director of education.“The protection, safety and well-being of our students and staff is most important."

In a statement from a spokesperson for the BGCDSB, O’Donnell said counsellors and support staff are available during this time.