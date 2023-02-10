Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue for a report of an assault at 1:30 p.m.

A 50-year-old man was suffering from a lower-body injury when officers arrived. He was taken to hospital in stable condition and underwent surgery for his injury.

Police say the victim and the suspect were both passengers on a bus, and both got off at Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue. They allege the suspect followed the victim and hit him in the lower body with a machete. The suspect ran from the scene.

Police allege the assault was random and unprovoked.

A description of the suspect was not available, and the investigation continues. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6219.

Chris Scott, president of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505, says the attack highlights the need for a bus security team that is equipped to help keep rides safe.

He says the team should be equipped with restraint devices, batons, spray or even conducted energy weapons.

“We need to ensure the transit service is safe for all employees and riders,” Scott said.