Bus sex assault suspect turns himself in: Police

Winnipeg police have suspect in custody in connection to a sexual assault on a Winnipeg Transit bus last month.

The incident happened June 17 on a bus in St. Vital where a 19-year-old woman was touched inappropriately.

Winnipeg police released transit security images of the suspect in hopes the public could help track him down.

Police said the suspect turned himself in on July 19 and was arrested without incident.

Scott Bradley Kilmury, 47, has been charged with sexual assault. The charge has yet to be proven in court.