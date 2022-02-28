iHeartRadio

Bus shortage leads to Saskatoon Transit route, trip cancellations

image.jpg

A bus shortage prompted Saskatoon Transit to cancel dozens of trips on Monday.

In a message posted on the city's website, the shortage was attributed to mechanical issues.

While the brunt of the cancellations was felt by morning commuters, some of the cancellations extend into the early afternoon.

Two routes were cancelled for the day.

A full list of the affected routes and trips can be found on the city's website.

12