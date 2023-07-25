Busby Centre launches capital campaign to fund growth plans

One of Simcoe County's most relied-upon outlets for the region's homeless population is planning its future and needs your help to make its plans a reality.

On Tuesday, the Busby Centre in Barrie officially launched its latest capital campaign. Last month it was announced that the organization, which provides short- and long-term support to people experiencing homelessness, would be expanding in size by acquiring the building next door to its main operating hub in Barrie.

"We need funds to help purchase the building, to finish that endeavour, as well as start off our operations in the new building and all the closing costs and all the things that we need to do to make sure that this happens very soon," said Sara Peddle, the organization's executive director.

The Busby Centre has set a $2.2-million goal as part of the campaign. Currently working out of 88 Mulcaster Street, it will officially be purchasing that building and the neighbouring 90 Mulcaster Street from the Canadian Mental Health Association as it works to provide support to a growing number of vulnerable residents in Barrie.

Currently, it has 52 spaces available in its emergency shelter. Through the changes, Peddle hopes to add a minimum of 12 new spaces as part of the 24/7 shelter.

The expansion will also allow more space to offer its various programming, much of which is centred on providing long-term support to try to get anyone using its services off the streets.

"The gaps are just too wide for us to actually meet the needs of all the people in the community, so we are having to expand these types of services," said Peddle. "What we would like to see is that we actually start to impact some of the systems that are broken in our country and really start to affect real change through those discussions with different levels of government and community because we won't have broken people, we have broken systems."

Peddle is hopeful that they will be able to move into the new space ahead of the first snowfall later this year. She says the space is needed as rising costs have led more people to rely on the services provided by the Busby Centre.

"We're at a perfect storm. We have a housing crisis, a mental health crisis, a drug toxicity crisis and an income insecurity crisis," Peddle said. "So we have a lot of people that are really struggling in our community. Things aren't lining up. The supports for people are not fully there."

