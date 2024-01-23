Buses cancelled, freezing rain warning in effect
A freezing rain warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
According to Environment Canada, freezing rain will transition to rain or snow near midday and then eventually periods of rain or drizzle this evening as temperatures rise above zero — ice accretion of 2 to 4 mm is possible.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.
Because of the messy forecast, all school board provided school buses in the city and county have been cancelled while schools remain open for those who can get there safely.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Freezing rain or ice pellets changing to periods of rain or snow near noon. High plus 1.
Tuesday Night: Periods of rain or drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.
Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning in the morning. Fog patches. High plus 4.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9.
Friday: Cloudy. High 6.
Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 3.
Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 2.
