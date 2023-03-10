Buses cancelled, snow hits Windsor-Essex

All school board provided transportation in the City of Windsor is cancelled for the day, as well as all board provided transportation in Essex County.

A weather advisory remains in effect for most of southern Ontario with upwards of 15cm of snow expected.

On the roads, Environment Canada warns that visibility may be reduced at times with local blowing snow.

The snowfall is expected to begin Friday morning and taper off by Friday evening.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Friday: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near zero.

Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 4.