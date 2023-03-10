Buses cancelled, snow hits Windsor-Essex
All school board provided transportation in the City of Windsor is cancelled for the day, as well as all board provided transportation in Essex County.
A weather advisory remains in effect for most of southern Ontario with upwards of 15cm of snow expected.
On the roads, Environment Canada warns that visibility may be reduced at times with local blowing snow.
The snowfall is expected to begin Friday morning and taper off by Friday evening.
Here’s a look at the forecast
Friday: Snow. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near zero.
Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Saturday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.
Wednesday: Sunny. High plus 4.
-
One person in hospital with life-threatening injuries after incident at Etobicoke banquet hallToronto police are investigating an incident at a banquet hall in Etobicoke on Friday evening that left one person critically injured.
-
Local drummer excited to sit behind the kit at 2023 Juno AwardsA local musician is coming off a world tour and heading straight to the stage in his hometown.
-
‘You appreciate every moment’: Curling fans reflect on pandemic anniversaryIt’s an anniversary no-one is celebrating, but is hard to ignore. Saturday, March 11, marks three years since the global COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegationsSupreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
-
Police plan 24-7 virtual self-serve crime reporting over in-person reportingLike a self-serve checkout at the grocery store, Winnipeggers will be able to report crime in a similar way.
-
Hanover officer charged after use-of-force investigationAn officer with the Hanover Police Service has been charged after an investigation into the use of force on a person in custody.
-
Asbestos worries shut down B.C. high school days before March breakAbout 2,000 students in B.C. got an early start to spring break after concerns over asbestos shut down one of the largest schools in the province on Thursday.
-
Multi-vehicle collision in Barrie sends three to hospitalBarrie police say a three-vehicle collision sent multiple people to hospital Friday evening.
-
2 teens accused of shooting Toronto student facing additional charges in Peel robberies, carjackingTwo teenage boys accused of shooting a student outside a Toronto school last month are facing additional charges in connection with a series of robberies and carjacking in Peel Region.