Buses cancelled, winter weather travel advisory in effect

A freezing rain warning for the region has come down, a winter weather travel advisory is still in effect for London and surrounding counties.

Several school bus cancellations are in effect for the region. Sharp Bus Lines, Voyago, Langs, Elgie and First Student all have route cancellations.

In Huron-Perth, all rural buses are cancelled with most in-town buses still running. St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in Stratford and St. Anne's Catholic Secondary School in Clinton are closed due to the weather, all other schools remain open for those who can get there safely.

In Bruce County, all buses are cancelled in Teeswater, Lucknow and Ripley with Sacred Heart in Teeswater, Hillcrest Central, Lucknow Central and Ripley-Huron Community schools are all closed. Potential hazards include locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm and reduced visibility.

The snowfall is forecast to begin early Tuesday morning and will continue throughout the day, being heavy at times, before tapering off to periods of light snow Tuesday evening.

Included in the advisory are London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth, Elgin County and Oxford-Brant.

Environment Canada is warning the public that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, and that motorists should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

#MiddlesexOPP @MLPS911 and @LdnOntFire on #Hwy401 EB for a single vehicle rollover. Thankfully no injuries reported. Please drive with respect and get to where you are going as safe as possible. Expect slowdowns in the area @CountyMiddlesex ^jh pic.twitter.com/NVRAsCshvP

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tuesday Night: Periods of light snow mixed with drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low zero.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning and developing late in the afternoon. High plus 4.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 pe rcent chance of showers. High 9.

Friday: Cloudy. High 6.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Sunday: Cloudy. High zero.