Buses in Essex County cancelled due to fog
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Essex County students who rely on the bus to get to school will have to find other ways Monday as busses have been cancelled due to dense fog in the area.
School board provided transportation will not be running in the county this morning, but buses are expected to be operation for the afternoon run.
Buses within the City of Windsor were running as scheduled Monday morning.
Environment Canada says fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.
Use your low-beam headlights. It enhances visibility on the road and make your vehicle easier for other drivers to spot.
Take your time and drive safely.^sd#EssexCtyOPP pic.twitter.com/ziLQcZKjdJ
