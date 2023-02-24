Buses running, some schools closed

School buses are back on the roads Friday morning in Windsor-Essex but there are some school closures to report due to power outages.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board said St. Anne High Catholic School, St. Mary Catholic Elementary School and Holy Name Catholic Elementary School in Essex are closed.

Teachers from these schools will be working remotely from different locations and will be providing their students with assignments to work on today.

The board said students are expected to check their board email accounts or their Google classrooms for those assignments.

For the Greater Essex County District School Board, Belle River District High School, Colchester North Public School and Centennial Central Public School are closed to students and staff today due to power outages.

Enwin will is still reporting some power outages in the city with South Windsor having upwards of 300 customers still without power. Sandwich, South Cameron and Pillette also have anywhere from five to 50 customers in the dark.

Here's a look at the forecast

Friday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this morning. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h before morning. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 13 overnight.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Monday: Periods of rain. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Windy. High 6.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 3.