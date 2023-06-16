Buses temporarily replace train service on Barrie GO Line: Here's when and why
Buses will replace train service on the Barrie Line this weekend because of ongoing construction and maintenance.
Train service will not be available on Saturday or Sunday for crews to complete upgrades to several projects, eventually bringing two-way, all-day train service to the Barrie Line.
Crews will be working on the tracks between the Newmarket and Downsview Park stations.
The work will also focus on Maple, King City, and Aurora station improvements as part of the expansion.
Shuttle buses will connect riders between the Union Station Bus Terminal, Rutherford, Maple, King City, Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury GO stations.
The weekend shuttle bus service includes express runs to Aurora GO.
Riders should note some bus trips will depart earlier than usual, and there will be some express trips between Allandale Waterfront GO, Barrie South GO and Union Station bus terminal.
Shuttle buses will not serve the Downsview Park station. As an alternative, riders can use the TTC.
