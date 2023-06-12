Bush announced for Caesars Windsor in September

Bush is coming to Caesars Windsor later this year.

The rock band will take The Colosseum stage on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m.

Bush has been on the rock music scene for three decades. The band roared out of the gate with back-to-back smash albums, including the six-time Platinum Sixteen Stone and the triple-Platinum Razorblade Suitcase in the ‘90s. The band has over 20 million records sold and 1 billion streams.

Over their career, the band has amassed an incredible string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts, six of which hit Number One. A collection of Bush’s greatest hits include “Glycerine,” “Comedown,” “Machinehead,” and “Swallowed.”

Other accolades for Bush include a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance on ’Swallowed,” a Viewer’s Choice Award win for “Glycerine” at the MTV Music Awards, and being named Favourite Alternative Group at the American Music Awards.

In 2020, Bush dropped their eighth studio album, The Kingdom, featuring the song “Bullet Holes” which can be heard in the blockbuster film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.