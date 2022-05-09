iHeartRadio

Bush fire closes Hwy. 17B east of Sault Ste. Marie

Ontario Provincial Police said Highway 144, about 15 kilometres north of Cartier, is closed. (Supplied)

Highway 17B is closed at the intersection near Highway 17 and Bar River Road, officials said Monday afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions.

A detour is available on Highway 17. It's not yet known how long the road will be closed. This story will be updated when more information is available.

12