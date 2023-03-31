Bush to perform at The Back Alley during Stampede 2023
The Back Alley has unveiled another musical guest set to perform at the venue's new Stampede tent this year.
Presented by CJAY92, British rockers Bush, known for hits like Glycerine, Comedown, Everything Zen and The Chemicals Between Us, will play on Thursday, July 13.
"It’s an absolute honor for us to welcome Gavin and the guys from Bush to Calgary this Stampede," said Kalman Goudkuil, the CEO of Calgary-based event company True Rhythm.
This year marks the first time The Back Alley will have a Stampede tent.
Located in the nightclub's parking lot in the 4600 block of Macleod Trail South, it will feature concerts, special events and corporate parties.
The first concert announcement for the venue was Sean Paul, who will perform on Tuesday, July 11.
Officials then announced Our Lady Peace would play on July 7.
The 2023 Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, but The Back Alley Stampede tent will be open starting on Stampede Sneak-a-Peek on July 6.
A hiring fair will take place on April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on the tent you can visit The Back Alley's website.
