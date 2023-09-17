Bushplane Days return in Sault Ste. Marie

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is gearing up for what it hopes will be another successful season.

Bushplane Days, which is one of the centre's biggest fundraisers, attracted crowds of young aviation and science enthusiasts to the facility. The event raises money for the Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium’s operating costs.

Tim Murphy, the centre’s education coordinator, told CTV News that the facility offers an educational experience for young people that can't be found elsewhere.

"One of the really unique things about the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre is the fact that students not only can touch planes, but go inside them," said Murphy.

"In aviation museums across the country, that really doesn't happen. The planes are roped off, you certainly can't go inside them, and many of them you can't even touch."

Murphy said the centre continues to partner with local school boards, while its educational curriculum continues to evolve adding they are also exploring partnerships with various employers and groups in the area.