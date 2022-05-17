Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summer

The Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.

The Downtown Pedestrian Zone will see retailers and restaurants, with permission from the town, set up shop on Banff Avenue between Wolf and Buffalo Streets beginning on May 20.

Crews will be placing planters, ramps, additional signage and amenities in the area over the coming days and weeks.

The pedestrian zone will be open to cyclists as long as they maintain a 'dead slow' speed and yield to pedestrians.

Motorized traffic will be detoured to adjacent roads including Lynx and Beaver Streets.

Town officials encourage visitors to make use of the free nine-hour parking in areas of the town outside the downtown core, including the train station parking lot, as there's expected to be strong demand for the pay parking spots near the pedestrian zone. The free parking areas are a short walk from Banff Avenue.

For additional details visit Banff Avenue Pedestrian Zone.