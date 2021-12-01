Business cares food drive hoping Londoners give this holiday season

The Business Cares Food Drive wants Londoners to think about those in need this December as they kicked off the 22nd campaign Wednesday.

“The need continues to increase in this community,” said Wayne Dunn, chair of the Business Cares Food Drive. “Last year, besides the London Food Bank, we were able to help more than 30 other agencies after we collected the equivalent of 597,000 pounds of food.”

Dunn is hoping that 700 businesses join in this year but he understands that due to COVID-19, some may be struggling more than others.

“We’re asking businesses and individuals to give but only if they can,” added Dunn.

The blitz will be on this weekend at area grocery stores that will be accepting food donations.

The London Food Bank provides emergency food items for over 7,000 individuals monthly -- 39 per cent of whom are youth under the age of 17. In addition, the number of seniors using the Food Bank’s services continues to increase. The London Food Bank also provides assistance to over 30 other programs and social agencies in the London area

For an online donation you can visit the news links section of the CTV News London website.

Dunn adds, “Londoners have always been very generous and we hope it continues again this year.”