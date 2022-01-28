Business Excellence Awards finalists and two winners announced

The finalists have been announced for the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Excellence Awards.

The event, which recognizing companies, organizations and individuals for their business excellence, takes place Thursday May 19 at the Chrysler Theatre and St. Clair College Centre For The Arts at 6 p.m.

This year returns to an in-person format. Tickets for BEA 22 are available at www.windsoressexchamber.org. The 2020-21 Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) were presented virtually due to COVID-19 regulations on public gatherings.

Finalists in 10 different Business Excellence Awards categories, as well as two winners, were announced Thursday during a watch party. Details were also announced on a new format for the BEA program, ticket sales and a new community voting component.

The list of 29 Award Finalists includes a cross section of new and established businesses and community minded business professionals in Windsor and across Essex County.

The Pillars Of Our Community Award will feature a public voting component, a first in the 31-year history of the BEAs. People can vote (once per e-mail address) for their favourite Finalist: Janet Brown of Windsor Public Library, John Muir Branch, Build A Dream, or Fight Like Mason Foundation, at www.windsoressexchamber.org. Community voting is open until Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. and accounts for 25 per cent of the judging total.

While the finalists in the 10 categories will have to wait until awards night to hear their name announced, two BEA 22 Award winners were revealed during the watch party.

Winners

Federica Nazzani, founder and managing partner of Capital Assist (Valuation) Inc., was named the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award, sponsored by Bell.

The owner of The Penalty Box Restaurant, Van Niforos, was announced as the winner of the Believe Windsor-Essex Award, sponsored by WFCU Credit Union.

Here’s a full list of the 2022 finalists.