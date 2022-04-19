Business fined $175K for 2020 Sask. worksite death

A business has been fined $175,000 in connection to the death of a worker on a site near Lipton, Sask. in 2020.

Blair’s Crop Solutions Inc. pleaded guilty to contravening clause 156(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996, which includes “being an employer, fail to ensure that all powered mobile equipment is inspected by a competent person for defects and unsafe conditions as often as is necessary to ensure that it is capable of safe operation, resulting in the death of a worker.”

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 24, 2020, where a worker was found dead under a tractor, according to a news release from the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety.

A fine of $125,000 was imposed, plus a $50,000 surcharge. Two other charges were stayed.

The company appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 3, 2022.

Lipton, Sask. is approximately 90 kilometres northeast of Regina.