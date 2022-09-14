Business group opposes Sept. 19 statutory holiday for Queen

A group that represents Canadian businesses is urging provincial governments not to declare Monday, Sept. 19 a statutory paid holiday.

"There are many ways that you can pay tribute to the legacy of the Queen's life," Jasmin Guénette, vice-president of national affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), told CTVNews.ca. "But at the same time, it's important not to hurt small businesses."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is held in London.

"We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we’re aligned on this," Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday. "For our part, we will be letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning."

Only federal government employees will be able to have the day off, unless the provinces also declare a statutory holiday.

The premiers of Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan have already said that the day of the Queen's funeral will be one of commemoration and mourning, similar to Remembrance Day, but not a provincial holiday. Provincial holidays will however be held in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick Prince Edward Island, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Manitoba will only be closing non-essential government services and offices. Alberta has yet to comment.

Following Trudeau's announcement on Tuesday, the CFIB issued a statement urging provincial governments not to make Sept. 19 a statutory paid holiday.

"With a six-day notice, it would be deeply unfair for small businesses and cost the economy billions," the statement from CFIB president Dan Kelly said. "Small businesses are already struggling with labour shortages and requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day’s lost productivity."

Formed in 1971, the CFIB bills itself as Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses. The non-profit advocacy group currently boasts over 95,000 members.

"Typically, our members are opposed to additional statutory holidays, the reason being costs," Guénette explained.

The CFIB points to the U.K. as an example. There, Sept. 19 will be a bank holiday, meaning that government services and schools won't operate, but business will be able to remain open as usual.

"The U.K. has not required businesses to close that day, but the government is asking employers to show some flexibility," Guénette said. Guénette urges Canadian businesses to be flexible too, perhaps by holding a minute of silence or allowing employees time to reflect.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth realms, people in Australia and New Zealand will get a day off as those countries hold one-off national holidays following the funeral, on Sept. 22 and Sept. 26 respectively.

Other Canadian business groups, like the Business Council of Canada, declined to comment on the issue.

"As the majority of workplaces fall under provincial jurisdiction, we will leave it to each province to decide how best to proceed," a Canadian Chamber of Commerce spokesperson told CTVNews.ca. "However, we respect the federal government’s desire to act in areas of federal jurisdiction to mark the occasion of the Queen’s funeral and to commemorate her extraordinary personal contribution to Canada."

With files from CTV News parliamentary bureau writer Spencer Van Dyk