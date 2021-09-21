Business groups urge Trudeau to focus on pandemic recovery in election's aftermath
Business groups say pandemic recovery should be the newly re-elected Liberal government's top priority.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says politicians must 'get back to work' after Monday's election. It says the problems that faced small businesses prior to the campaign are now more urgent due to the fourth wave of COVID-19.
The Chamber wants targeted support for hard-hit industries like tourism and hospitality. It wants the Trudeau minority government to extend wage subsidy and rent relief programs for businesses still affected by pandemic-related restrictions.
The food service industry is asking for partial debt relief forgovernment-backed loans. Restaurants Canada says eight out of 10 food service operators have taken on debt due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Restaurants Canada also wants help addressing an ongoing labour shortage made worse by COVID-19. It wants immigration programs expanded to help restaurants fill job vacancies.
The Liberal Party promised during the campaign to extend the Canada Recovery Hiring Program. The program is meant to help employers with re-opening by offsetting the costs of hiring more staff or increasing wages.
-
Calgary's crowded mayoral contest is currently a 'two-horse race': pollAccording to a recent poll, Jeromy Farkas and Jyoti Gondek are currently well ahead of the mayoral candidate pack when it comes to voter support.
-
Ford invests in $50M electric vehicle battery recycling companyFord Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain.
-
Ontario’s mandatory vaccine certificate program could be in place until at least spring 2022The scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table believes the province’s proof-of-vaccination system could be lifted in the spring of 2022.
-
WRPS chief asks for patience as Ontario launches vaccine certificate programPolice Chief Bryan Larkin is asking Waterloo Region residents for "patience, generosity and kindness" as the province launches its proof of COVID-19 vaccination program.
-
Today's the equinox, so why aren't sunrise and sunset the same?It's Wednesday, Sept. 22, the autumnal equinox. So, we should have twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of darkness today, right? Actually...no.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Update coming from health ministry as nearly 80% are fully vaccinatedEighty per cent of B.C. residents age 12 and up should soon be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the vaccination rate inched up from 79.5 per cent on Tuesday.
-
Red Deer RCMP shooting under investigation by police watchdogThe Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances in which Red Deer Mounties shot someone on Tuesday.
-
Supertramp tribute band rocks out in Kitchener for a good causeThose in attendance of Dreamer’s classic rock show in Kitchener had the chance to give a little bit.
-
New top doctor in Haldimand-Norfolk addresses past public health criticismDr. Matt Strauss, the acting Medical Officer of Health for Hadlimand-Norfolk, has spoken out about his past criticism of public health pandemic measures.