Business logo on shirt leads to arrest in road rage case

Guelph police say they were able to arrest a man for a road rage incident, in part, because he was wearing a logo of a business on his shirt.

Officers were called to a plaza at Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street Northaround 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 17.

The victim told police he was followed into the plaza by a man who was angry about his driving.

The man reportedly dumped a bottle of water into the victim's car, struck him in the face, and broke his glasses.

Officials say the victim had video of part of the incident, where they were able to see a business logo on the suspect's shirt.

Police went to the business on Friday, arrested a 24-year-old Guelph man, and charged him with assault.

He is set to appear in a Guelph court in mid-February.