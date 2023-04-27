Business owner reacts to break-in

“I was woken up just after 7 a.m. by the police phone call, and it was a woman and she said ‘you need to come to work immediately’,” said Melodie Boyle.

The owner of Wrap Boss Spa missed several calls from police Monday morning, prior to the one that alerted her that something had happened to her business on Dundas Street near Clarke Road while she slept. Once she arrived on scene, the reality set in quickly.

“I walked into [the building]. [It] looked like a murder scene. It was dreadful stuff everywhere. Broken glass everywhere, papers, everything. Drywall, dust, like it was… it was horrific,” said Boyle.

The security system had been ripped out of the wall, so it was several hours until she could see what unfolded around 3 a.m. in her shop.

Two suspects were seen on surveillance video entering through a broken window and spent nearly an hour going through the business and taking what they could.

The suspects loaded the stolen goods into a client’s vehicle that was in the shop. They then used that vehicle to barge through one of the locked garage doors to make their escape.

“I was so angry. I was so hurt and I felt so deeply violated. I don't know how to explain that feeling, but this is mine. You know, like, I built this [business]. I love it. I treat it like a child,” said Boyle.

Police received a tip in the early hours of Monday morning about a suspicious vehicle in the area of White Oaks Mall.

Police responded and found the stolen vehicle. The two suspects were then arrested without incident.

CTV News has learned that the suspects were allegedly trying to sell the property that they had just stolen in the parking lot.

“Within two hours, they were already trying to make money off of what they stole from [me],” Boyle said.

While the experience has been traumatic for Boyle, she had glowing praise for how London, Ont. police handled the situation.

"I was a basket case, as you can probably imagine. All of the emotions. They were calm. They were understanding. They were empathetic to me," she said.

Two men, a 49-year-old and 39-year-old, have been charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property exceeding 5,000 dollars. The 39-year-old is also facing charges of impaired operation and operation while prohibited.