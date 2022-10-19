Business owner suffers “life-altering” injuries during robbery: Winnipeg police
A man in his 60s is in hospital with “life-altering” injuries following a robbery in Downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.
According to police, officers responded to the first 100 block of Donald Street for a report of a man being assaulted and left lying on the ground. The man was being treated by two off-duty doctors when police arrived, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Investigators said a group was stealing items from a nearby convenience store and were confronted by the business owners, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s. Both owners were assaulted before the suspects fled.
According to police, the man remains in hospital with life-altering injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries.
Police said two suspects were found in the first 100 block of Mayfair Place and arrested.
A 51-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault. The two suspects were not named as charges haven’t been officially sworn against them.
They were released on an undertaking.
-
OPP speak out over influx in scam callsThe so-called “grandparent scam” is one of many scams getting under the skin of local enforcement agencies like the OPP, and both police and residents are once again sounding the alarm in an attempt to warn others.
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
Crown paints shocking picture of Simcoe County father's last moments at son's trialThe first day of testimony began Wednesday in the trial of Brad McKee, the man charged with first-degree murder in his father's death in February 2019.
-
Food prices rise despite slowing inflation rateNew data released by Statistics Canada Wednesday contained both good and bad news for consumers.
-
No risk to general public from Edmonton shigella outbreak: AHSA shigella outbreak has sent 64 people in Edmonton to hospital.
-
Sudbury council candidates trade barbs over website domainA Ward 11 candidate in Sudbury who bought the rights to his incumbent's former website is denying he did anything "sneaky."
-
Lethbridge College graduates recognized for hurricane-resistant roof projectAfter seeing homes battered and residents’ lives torn apart, two Lethbridge college students looked at the best method of strengthening roofs for their capstone project last year.
-
Airport Trail construction completed: cityThe city issued some good news Wednesday about all the construction that's been happening along Airport Trail. It's pretty much finished.
-
'The latest battleground in culture wars': School board trustee vote taking a political toneIn past years the election of school board trustees went by with little notice. The 2022 election cycle is proving to be different.