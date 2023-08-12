Business owners left with hefty clean up bills following Thursday's flash flooding

The expensive and lengthy clean up continues after heavy rain triggered flash flooding in several parts of Ottawa.

Roads turned into rivers and parking lots looked like small lakes on Thursday, after between 38 and 100 mm of rain fell on the capital.

Businesses also felt the brunt of the flooding.

As water gushed through the aisles of Costco on Merivale Road during the flash flooding, customers raced across the street to Milano Pizzeria to get shelter.

"Even people came in from Costco," said Bandar Abdullah. "We stayed at the back because all the hail hit the window. Me and the workers also stayed in the back."

The Milano Pizzeria owner says the storm came in very fast.

"We had very heavy rain and the wind and the water started coming from everywhere at the store and even next door; it was scary, very scary."

That water gushed through the ceiling, forcing the store owner to close for hours.

"The ceiling started leaking water," he said.

Abdullah says nearly the entire ceiling needs to be replaced and parts of the roof too.

"I called the company and they said they are going to check," he said. "They are going to send a guy next week to fix it."

He said it will likely cost thousands of dollars in repairs.