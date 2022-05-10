Business owners pick the Sault to build new lives

Two business owners from southern Ontario and British Columbia have relocated to Sault Ste. Marie to start up their businesses.

The entrepreneurs from the south and western Canada said they chose the Sault as their new homes as a means of escaping the high cost of living.

Lilia Hill, the owner of Lil's Asian Cuisine, comes to the city building off eleven years as a restaurant owner in southern Ontario.

She said her family relocated to the city two years ago because it's where her husband is from originally.

"We started by doing delivery and takeout from my house, because at that time, we were planning to open a restaurant and see if the public would respond to our food," Hill said.

"So far, they're really loving it!"

The restaurant has only been open for a few weeks, but has already garnered lots of fans in the city.

Specializing in Filipino food, Hill said a lot has to do with international students from the Philippines and other countries.

"It's nice that we can have them provide something from home, as well," she said.

Stephanie Harman opened her upscale thrift store, called ‘Stephanie's Joy,’ last year.

The B.C. Native has been so successful in her time in the city, she's already opened up a larger space where she also does high tea for customers.

"Something my mom and I always used to do and loved to do is go thrifting and we also love high tea and that's something we couldn't get here," Harman said.

Harman's family also has ties to Sault Ste. Marie, which is why she moved back to the city with her mother.

Harman said she's carving out her own niche in the city, and envisions it becoming a safe community space in the future.

"Like often when my mom's in the store, she often said this is the only store that I can go to in this city, where everyone gets introduced to everyone else."