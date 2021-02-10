Business owners across Ontario are calling on the Progressive Conservative government to legislate guaranteed paid sick leave for all workers in Ontario.

“It is in our best interest as employers to employ a healthy workforce,” said Jessica Carpinone, owner of Bread by Us bakery in Westboro.

“We call on the Ontario government to recall the legislature and immediately pass employer paid sick days by passing Bill 239, the Stay at Home if You’re Sick Act.”

Carpinone has offered paid sick leave to her employees since opening the shop in 2013.

“I know that I would not feel as comfortable and safe coming into work if we didn’t have this paid sick leaves. I know that that would put a huge burden on staff,” said Rachel Danesin, who works at Bread by Us.

“It has definitely made coming to work during this particular and exceptional time feel all the more safe. I feel safe coming into work.”

Carpinone said providing workers with paid sick leave isn’t only good health policy, but it’s a good business move too.

“I know small business owners can feel overwhelmed by the prospect of yet another expense coming down the road but I urge them to think of paid sick days as an investment in our greatest assets, our team,” said Carpinone.

The group wants seven permanent sick days for al workers in the province and 14 during public health emergencies.

Premier Doug Ford and his government eliminated the province’s pre-existing sick leave provision in 2018 — a move which has been criticized by the opposition.

On Monday, Ottawa’s Board of Health voted to ask the province to institute paid sick days for all workers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has underlined that a healthy population and a healthy economy goes hand in hand,” said Coun. Shawn Menard, who presented the motion.

“Some of Ottawa’s essential workers are precariously employed, limiting their ability to stay home when ill.”