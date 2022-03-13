Business supporting Stayner athlete heading to national competition

A young Stayner athlete with dreams of one day reaching the Paralympics is getting a boost of support from a local business ahead of an upcoming national championship.

In May, grade 12 student Ryan Floyd will be representing Ontario in the Canadian National Sledge Hockey Championships. It comes after Floyd was one of the youngest players at the provincial championships when he was 17.

"It's an honour to represent my province and to hopefully, be able to go to Alberta in May and play all the other provinces and hopefully bring back gold," says Floyd. "I'm so grateful; it's great to feel support from the community.

However, heading to the national championship comes with a $4,000 price tag for seasonal fees, so Bakery By the Bay, a business located in Stayner, is trying to help him get there.

"I was born and raised here, and so Ryan's dad has been supporting us from the start, and when he mentioned this to us if we would be interested in helping out, it was a no-brainer," says Stacey Bowden, the owner of the bakery. "It was an easy yes because we just want to help out and just help this young guy get where he needs to go."

Throughout the month of March, $1 from every cupcake sold will go towards Floyd's efforts to pay his way to the national competition.

Bakery by the Bay is located on Hwy. 26 in Stayner.