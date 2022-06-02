Businesses allowed to reopen in plaza following Pizza Hut blaze

The Pizza Hut at Highbury Avenue and Huron Street has been fenced off after fire investigators determined the structure was not safe to enter, following a large fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

But there was some good news for other tenants in the plaza Thursday, as electricity was finally restored, allowing the businesses to reopen.

However, the water supply is yet to be severed from the restaurant, meaning that businesses are currently working around that obstacle.

Fire crews responded to the fire at Pizza Hut at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday where flames and smoke were seen billowing out of the restaurant.

The London Police Service deemed the fire as “suspicious” in nature, and pegged the damages at $1.5 million.

London fire told CTV News that due to a fire separation wall, the surrounding businesses in the plaza were spared from the blaze.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

London police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal continue to investigate.