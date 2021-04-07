Businesses bracing for potential of shutting down under stay-at-home order

Small business owners in Waterloo Region are bracing for another possible shutdown this week.

The provincial government is expected to enact a month-long stay-at-home order on Wednesday afternoon that will go into effect on Thursday.

Under the province-wide shutdown currently in place, non-essential retail stores can stay open at 25 per cent capacity. However, it's expected they will need to change to curbside pickup only under the new order.

Big box stores will only be able to sell essential goods, a source told CTV News Toronto.

Laura Malek, who owns The Sharing Squirrel in Cambridge, said customers have been asking all morning what the order will mean for the store. Malek is waiting on the province's announcement, expected at 2 p.m., but said she's hoping online shopping and curbside pickup will keep them going.

"It's getting harder, for sure," Malek said. "We were on board and really willing to do whatever it took and whatever was safe the first time around, the second time around and we will again. We'll continue to do it because I think it's important for our community, but it's definitely getting tougher on us."

Malek said they've worked hard to keep the store safe, including keeping a close eye on how many people are inside the store at a time.

She said the last year in business was the hardest she's ever worked in her life.