Businesses cautiously optimistic restrictions will ease in B.C.

Liting Chan’s cooler in her Burnaby warehouse is filled with blush, white and red roses for a wedding ceremony this weekend and a proposal Monday.

After that, it’s unclear when business will pick up again.

“We have nothing for February, nothing for March, so everybody's just waiting,” said Chan, co-owner of Paradise Events, an event planning and decor company.

She said typically, the company would do six to 10 weddings a month, but since indoor gatherings were banned at the end of December 2021, many vendors and couples have been left in limbo.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry hinted restrictions may be eased as some of the measures are set to expire Feb. 16.

“What you hear next week will be the details of how we will move forward,” Henry said on Wednesday.

Chan hopes Henry will lay out a road map on how to navigate the rest of the pandemic for event vendors.

“I'm hoping for bringing back the wedding reception immediately and I'm hoping for keeping the policy and keeping the protocol consistent – instead of shutting off and re-opening like a yo-yo. Our industry, our couples need a steady plan,” she said.

Over in Vancouver’s Olympic Village, Craft Beer Market expected to see most of its tables filled on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I would say (it’s) probably the busiest Sunday of the year,” said general manager Kelly Kim. “You know, other than Mother's Day, Father's Day, but definitely a sporting event, I would say it's like top three.”

Thanks to Plexiglas barriers, the restaurant is able to operate near capacity.

The only restrictions are on distancing and how many people can sit at a table, both of which could be gone in the coming days.

“We do expect a couple of things will happen,” said Ian Tostensen, president of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. “Likely the six people per table – this is my speculation – will come off, the distance will come off. Masks and vaccination cards will likely stay.”

He believes B.C. will take a slow, cautious approach and phase in the changes.

“I think it'll serve us well long-term and it’s worth the investment,” he said.

The bans on large indoor gatherings and sports tournaments are also set to expire Feb. 16.