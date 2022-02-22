Businesses deal with staff shortages as restrictions ease

The Family Day weekend saw many Barrie restaurants and other businesses bustling with customers.

Last week, the province allowed restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor facilities to open at full capacity while continuing their screening protocols.

Still, the Barrie Chamber of Commerce said it's vital to ensure consumer confidence that the environment will be safe to return.

"When the government starts talking about lifting restrictions, it starts to begin a sense of security," said Paul Markle, the executive director of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

As businesses welcome more customers, many are left with limited staff.

Markle added that the employment issue wouldn't be solved overnight after many left the industry after two years of uncertainty.

"They're all suffering. They're all looking for people. I haven't talked to a business person yet that is fully staffed is ready to go. They are all looking for additional support," said Markle.

He noted that moving forward, the importance of shopping and ordering from local businesses is essential to help them crawl out of their pandemic losses.