Businesses find COVID-19-friendly ways to help Maritimers celebrate Easter with family

The COVID-19 pandemic has Maritimers thinking up unique ways to keep their Easter traditions alive.

Current public health restrictions only allow small groups to gather, however many are still finding ways to celebrate with their family – even from afar.

Brad Deware is the owner of MacArthur's Flower Shop in Moncton. He says he's received hundreds of orders with people calling across the country.

"A lot of people from out of town are calling placing orders for family that can't come visit, from Ontario, B.C., basically all over the country," said Deware.

Sending flowers is just one substitute for getting together – something New Brunswick health officials are advising against.

"I urge you to continue to follow the rules that apply to your community," said Dorothy Shepard, New Brunswick's minister of health. "If you are in the red alert level phase, please stay within your single household bubble."

For families who have the tradition of Easter baskets, Candy Depot in Moncton has you covered. They've created hundreds of baskets for the Easter Bunny to drop off Sunday morning.

"It's a no contact delivery, we have the route all set up," said Karen Cormier, a sales associate at Candy Depot. "The Easter Bunny picks it up here and the Easter Bunny will deliver it to their house... It's been a long year of isolating, quarantine, and everything and this just gives them a little brighter outlook for spring to come."