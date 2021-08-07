Businesses implement, enjoy new loosened restrictions

From no masks to full capacity, many businesses are enjoying Saturday's loosening of public health restrictions and move to pandemic level yellow.

For Paul Taylor, owner of Brickhouse Gym, it was the first time he could train his clients face to face in months.

Under the new restrictions, masks are no longer required in gyms.

"In the gym, I've noticed people, they'll come in maybe wearing (a mask), they feel out the room, and pretty quick they're coming off. Some people are leaving them on, that's totally fine too," said Taylor.

Under the new guidelines, capacity limits in fitness clubs, gyms, and training facilities have returned to 100 per cent.

"Members aren't having to book their time slots and be restricted to such small windows," said Taylor.

In addition to gyms and fitness centres, retail stores and malls can also operate without restrictions.

In the restaurant sector, there's no longer group limits, or vaccination requirements for indoor or outdoor dining, and masks are no longer required indoors.

Some restaurants aren't doing away with all the restrictions just yet.

Thomas Schneider, the owner of Tommy's Pizzeria, is still asking his customers to wear a mask indoors before they sit at their table.

"To protect our staff as well as the other patrons," said Schneider about the mask rule.

"We don't want to have to do a fourth wave. We don't want to have to do a fourth lockdown, so we're going to do everything we can to prevent it."

Director of the Prairie Region for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Jonathan Alward said it will take a long time for businesses to recover from the pandemic.

He said the average recovery time for businesses across the country is 23 months.

"For harder hit sectors like arts and recreation, and hospitality, it's going to take quite a bit longer than that. In Manitoba, the average business said their recovery, they expected, would take another 25 months."

Alward said only one in five Manitoba businesses said they were fully recovered.

As for Taylor, he's happy to be maskless in his gym and operating at full capacity.

"Hopefully, this opportunity doesn't go away, but if it does, it does. In the meantime, live in the moment."