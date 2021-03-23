Bradford businesses are stepping up to offer help to residents of a Holland Street West apartment building after a fire broke out on Monday, forcing everyone from their homes.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury quickly converted a nearby community centre into a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

Several local businesses, including Hacienda Santa Teresa Restaurant, The Out of the Cold Cafe and A Hand Up Clothing Room, are extending a helping hand offering meals, coffee, clothing, and assistance connecting with local resources.

Fire Chief Jim Kay said close to 100 residents had to evacuate the building.

Several residents took shelter inside their apartments until being told to leave by firefighters who went floor by floor checking units.

Two people told CP24 they sought shelter in their bathroom until firefighters told them to evacuate.

"The smoke just came out of nowhere, and it just got thicker and thicker, and we were under the shower curtains just to avoid the smoke and couldn't breathe properly. It was really scary," Aaisha Keiznerman told CP24.

Firefighters rescued some individuals trapped on balconies of the 84-unit, eight-storey apartment complex.

York Regional Paramedic Services took 11 people to the hospital. Of those, four in critical condition.

Kay said the fire was largely contained to two floors. "The building suffered structural damage on the fifth and sixth floors, so a structural engineer will need to conduct an inspection before the building can be occupied again."

In all, 48 firefighters battled the blaze, reunited residents with their pets, and ensured there were no flareups throughout the night.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has sent two investigators to dig into what happened.