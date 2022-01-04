Businesses pivot with Ontario's 2 days notice of closures, capacity limitations

The Ontario government left business owners across the region frustrated with just two days notice to either cut back capacity or close their doors.

Colin Johnson, the general manager at Donaleigh's, The Diner and North Country on Dunlop Street in Barrie, said he spent the morning letting employees go.

"It's less than ideal. Obviously, we have had to lay off the majority of our staff today, which has made it a pretty sad morning."

Johnson said the latest closures are another challenge loaded onto an already struggling industry.

"We're so used to this see-saw model the government has put us in, so we're ready to pivot on a moment's notice, but it's a challenge because we already have food. We already have kegs of beer that are tapped," he noted.

Fitness centre owners are in the same situation, forced to shift with few options.

"I don't know how we're going to deal with it. Honestly, we are consistently trying to recover. We have recovered time and time again," said Brandon Green at Strata Internal Performance.

Green will close the gym doors for the fifth time since the pandemic began.

"I am not an anti-vaxer," he said. "I am not someone who is against any of these measures, but at the end of the day, we are in a position now where we have done everything time and time again, pushed away business, we have had vaccine mandates. We have done everything we possibly can do, and we are here now again."

Business owners aren't the only ones frustrated with the latest restrictions.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said the timing of the decision puts everyone back at square one.

Lehman said the government needs to step up with support.

"There are some federal support programs, and you know, today city staff are starting trying to work with the businesses that are closed as of tonight to try and help them, but no support announced at the time of the closure, and it's astonishing to me that we're here."

The new restrictions take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in place for at least 21 days.

Many business owners are left hoping this latest shut down is short-lived but fear it could last be longer than planned.