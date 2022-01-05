Businesses struggling to survive another round of restrictions

The latest restrictions have many local businesses hanging on to survive amid staffing shortages, customer cancellations and a lack of government support.

Linda Tang owns Nail Image and said the salon had to be reorganized on the fly. "We have eight tables. We have to cut half to four tables. That means four people allowed, including the employee."

Tang said the few appointments she had on Wednesday cancelled, which she blamed on the "lockdown."

On Wednesday, the province moved into Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen with modifications, requiring indoor dining, food courts, gyms and theatres to close to the public. Most other indoor settings are restricted to operating at half capacity.

The Orillia Chamber of Commerce wants to see some relief in the way of government support. "We need the federal government to bring back rent subsidies and employer wage subsidies," said executive director Allen Lafontaine.

Curbside pickup and delivery are permitted, but some restaurant owners are passing, saying it's just not worth it.

"A lot of the servers rely on their tips and, you know, take out doesn't provide that option for them, so truthfully, they're better off to take the unemployment and hopefully be back when we open our doors," said Tammy Grant, owner of Tammies Place in Orillia.

The Ford government said the restrictions would be in place until at least Jan. 26 to help curb the surging COVID-19 transmission rate.