Businesses trying to survive through extension of public health orders.

The province extended public health orders on Friday, catching some businesses off guard.

Most sectors are operating at a reduced capacity, and some are skeptical the restrictions will end anytime soon.

“Public health orders currently in place will continue for one additional week,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon in a press conference Friday. “They will continue until 12:01am on Tuesday, February 8.”

It was not the announcement Thomas Schneider, the owner of Tommy’s Pizzeria, was hoping for.

Under the current public health orders restaurants have to operate at 50 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, with a maximum table capacity of ten people. Liquor service must also end at 10 p.m.

Schneider said the restrictions make it hard for him to be profitable.

“We need to be operating at 100 per cent just to pay the bills and survive in these difficult times. Just for example, this weekend alone I probably had to turn away 80 people.”

Schneider said he is limited to 45 people in his restaurant under current health restrictions, and not being able to sell liquor past 10 p.m. has hurt sales as well.

Now he relies heavily on takeout orders, and is expanding into a new market to stay afloat.

“We’re down more than 50 per cent of our sales so I’ve had to come up with a new way to generate some income, and I’m about to launch a frozen pizza line that I’ll be selling in Food Fares hopefully this week,” Schneider said.

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce said it understands the need for extending the health orders based on case numbers in recent weeks.

President Chuck Davidson said he would like to see a firm timetable as to when restrictions will be lifted and additional financial supports for struggling businesses.

“The Sector Support Program that the province had put in place to help those businesses that have been forced to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent, there needs to be another tranche of that,” said Davidson. “That needs to happen for these businesses, they’ve been going through this for six weeks.”

He said in November, businesses were almost back to pre-pandemic levels, but the omicron variant set businesses back again.

In Friday’s press conference, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said there are some indicators that the omicron wave has plateaued, but the restrictions are still necessary.

“We are seeing some indicators of that plateau, but we need to look further at this data, have some more time to see the trends,” Roussin said.

Schneider said he is skeptical the health orders will end anytime soon.

“I’m not holding my breath, and I’m just going to keep doing what I can to survive.”

The Sector Support Program that was put in place to provide assistance to businesses affected by public health restrictions expires on January 31st.