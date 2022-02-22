Businesses urged to keep requiring vaccine passports even after provincial regulation ends

You may want to hang on to your proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder and Middlesex-London’s Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers, want businesses, institutions and other places where people gather, to continue vaccine mandates for staff and customers after provincial requirements lift next week.

“March 1, when that becomes optional, I still strongly encourage proof of vaccination to be considered by businesses,” Dr. Summers told a media briefing on Tuesday.

“I’d ask institutions, businesses, to make their own call on that,” added Holder. “I think businesses, for the sake of their clientele, will ultimately do the right thing.”

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is joining other large institutions in London by continuing to require proof of vaccination after provincial regulations lift.

“We will continue to require that staff and non-essential care partners adhere to the provinces definition of fully vaccinated,” explained LHSC’s Dr. Adam Dukelow.

However, without a province-wide requirement to offer consistency, continuing to enforce vaccine policies may put restaurants, gyms and other businesses in a difficult situation.

Mayor Holder admitted there are ongoing challenges faced by frontline workers who must enforce pandemic measures, including his daughter who operates a small business in London where a customer recently refused to wear a mask.

“This ignorant individual was loud, hostile, insulting and rude,” Holder said. “She put my daughter to tears. It was ugly and there’s no call for that.”

Dr. Summers says lifting the provincial proof of vaccination requirement will make the remaining pandemic measures, like masking and personal distancing, even more important to follow.

He warns that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over just because some restrictions are lifting.

“The risk of Omicron in our community remains high. We continue to see substantial transmission,” said Summers.