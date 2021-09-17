Businessperson donates $200K to Downtown Plaza development in the Sault

Businessman Clark McDaniel donating $200,000 towards Sault Ste. Marie’s Downtown Plaza.

Friday morning, Sault Mayor Christian Provenzano, Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth, CAO Malcolm White and Deputy CAO Tom Vair were presented with the $200,000 donation.

“As a businessperson and CEO of Williams and McDaniel Property Management, I see the potential in providing the residents of Sault Ste. Marie with a downtown plaza," McDaniel said in a news release.

"A high-quality public space can have a significant impact on the life of local economies and attract business investments and tourism. I am pleased to be a part of this exciting initiative and look forward to celebrating its completion.”

The Downtown Plaza will be a public gathering space to celebrate, socialize and have fun, the city said.

"The plaza project is a critical component of the downtown revitalization strategy and an opportunity to enhance the downtown for generations to come," the release said.

Provenzano thanked McDaniel for the donation, which he said "clearly demonstrates his commitment to good corporate citizenship and to our community.”

“This project is an important investment in the future of our community and I am grateful that Mr. McDaniel recognizes the potential benefits of the project and the positive impact it could have on the downtown.”

Anyone who donates to the project can receive tax receipts for individual donations more than $25, and a community donation sign is included as a prominent fixture within the plaza. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event stage, display screen, play features, equipment services and benches, the city said.

"All features and components included in the plaza address a specific need, audience or seasonal programming element."

For more information and to get involved, click here.