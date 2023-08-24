Busker Carnival kicks off in Uptown Waterloo

The Sun Life Waterloo Busker Carnival has made its much anticipated return.

Performers from all over the world will be showing off their unique talents over the four days of the festival, with jugglers, strongmen, acrobats, contortionists, pogo stunts, magicians, circus performers and an epic fire show on Friday and Saturday night.

In addition to performers, there will be midway rides along with interactive workshops, artisans, and food vendors.

You can find the full schedule here.

Opening ceremonies got underway Thursday in Waterloo Public Square, with Rhythm Works, the official drummers for the Toronto Raptors, showing off their stick tricks and big beats.

This year marks the 35th year of the Waterloo Busker Carnival.